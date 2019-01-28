LONDON — The Latest on Britain's plans to leave the European Union (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A top European Commission official says it would be 'a stupid thing' for the European Union to make any concessions to Britain that would put the bloc at a disadvantage just to clinch a Brexit agreement.

Jyrki Katainen says "there's no reason to give any concessions" to Britain which knew of the consequences of leaving the bloc. He said the EU has negotiated in good faith and had reached a good deal that was rejected by the British parliament.

Katainen said he doesn't see "much room for maneuver" on a backstop deal designed to prevent a hard post-Brexit border that would bring back customs and identity checks between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

Katainen was speaking Monday after talks with Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades.

Georgiades said although Cyprus wants to "definitely avoid" a no-deal Brexit and would opt to "pause the process" in order to give negotiators more time to hammer out terms that are "benign and less damaging for all."