KIEV, Ukraine — The Latest on Ukraine's presidential election (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Election observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have hailed Ukraine's presidential election as competitive and free overall.

The OSCE observation mission said in a statement that voters "had a broad choice" at the polls and that the candidates "could campaign freely." The observers said they have a positive assessment of the election day and expect it to be the case at the impending runoff.

Preliminary results show comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy winning the first round with more than 30 percent of the vote while the incumbent President Petro Poroshenko trails behind. The two are expected to face off in the second round of voting on April 21.