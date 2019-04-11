LONDON — The Latest on the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in London (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The Swedish woman who alleged that she was raped by Julian Assange during a visit to Stockholm in 2010 has welcomed his arrest in London.

Elisabeth Massi Fritz, the lawyer for the unnamed woman, says news of Assange's arrest earlier Thursday came as "a shock to my client" and that it was something "we have been waiting and hoping for since 2012."

Massi Fritz said in a text message sent to The Associated Press that "we are going to do everything" to have the Swedish case reopened "so Assange can be extradited to Sweden and prosecuted for rape."

Massi Fritz said "no rape victim should have to wait nine years to see justice be served."

In 2017, Sweden's top prosecutor dropped a long-running inquiry into a rape claim against Assange, saying there was no way to have Assange detained or charged within a foreseeable future because of his protected status inside the embassy.

___

11:35 a.m.

WikiLeaks has accused "powerful actors," including the CIA, of a "sophisticated" effort to dehumanize Julian Assange.

The comments by the organization Assange founded came soon after he was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up for seven years.

In a tweet, the organization posted a photo of Assange with the words: "This man is a son, a father, a brother. He has won dozens of journalism awards. He's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2010. Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimize and imprison him. #ProtectJulian."

___

11:15 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says Russia wants Julian Assange's rights to be observed following his arrest.

Shortly after Assange's arrest in London, Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he could not comment on the overall case.

But, he said, "We of course hope that all of his rights will be observed."

___

11 a.m.

Ecuador's president says his government withdrew asylum status for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange almost seven years after he sought refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London, citing "repeated violations of international conventions and daily-life protocols."

Lenin Moreno announced the "sovereign decision" in a statement accompanied by a video on Twitter on Thursday.

Assange hasn't left the embassy since August 2012 for fear that if he steps off Ecuador's diplomatic soil he would be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

London police arrested Assange at the embassy Thursday on a court warrant issued in 2012, when he failed to surrender to the court.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked Moreno for breaking the impasse, saying on Twitter thatAssange "is no hero and no one is above the law."