FRANKFURT, Germany — The Latest on the European Central Bank and Mario Draghi's last new conference as its president (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

The European Central Bank has left unchanged its key interest rates and stuck to its previously announced stimulus programs as Mario Draghi wraps up eight years as president.

The bank said Thursday it was keeping the rate on overnight deposits from banks at minus 0.5%. That rate was trimmed from minus 0.4% in September, when the ECB also announced it would restart its bond-buying stimulus program, purchasing 20 billion euros ($22 billion) per month starting Nov. 1, indefinitely.

Thursday's meeting is the last as president for Draghi, who will later hold a news conference. He will hand over to former International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde on Nov. 1.