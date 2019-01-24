FRANKFURT, Germany — The Latest on the European Central Bank (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says the bank is ready to "adjust all of its instruments" if the economy runs into serious trouble and said risks "have moved to the downside."

Draghi spoke after the bank left its key interest rates and other policy settings unchanged despite worries about Brexit and U.S.-China trade conflict.

Draghi said a strong labor market was still supporting the economy. He said the economy still needs monetary stimulus and that the bank would not raise interest rates from record lows until at least through the summer.