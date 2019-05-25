TOKYO — The Latest on President Donald Trump's state visit to Japan (all times local):

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan for a state visit that will make him the first world leader to meet the country's new emperor.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived Saturday aboard Air Force One after a 14-hour journey. The president was heading to a dinner with business leaders at the U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo after a brief airport welcome.

The visit is part of a continuing charm offensive by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that analysts say has spared Japan from far more debilitating retaliatory action by Trump.

The president has refused to lift the threat of slapping potentially devastating U.S. tariffs on imports of Japanese autos and auto parts on national security grounds.

U.S. tariffs against Japanese aluminum and steel remain.

___

4:45 p.m.

A relatively strong earthquake rattled Tokyo just before President Donald Trump's arrival Saturday but there was no danger of a tsunami.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake, registering magnitude 5.1, struck in Chiba, just south of Tokyo, at 3:20 p.m., about 40 kilometers (24 miles) underground. Trump was to arrive two hours later.

The agency said there was no danger of a tsunami from the inland quake.

The earthquake rattled dozens of cities, including Tokyo, where many reporters who arrived before the president's visit felt the movement.