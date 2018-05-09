MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on veterans' letter sent to Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson seeking an apology (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is joining with 28 other veterans in calling for Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson to apologize for questioning the "cognitive thought process" of veterans who are Democrats.

Nicholson refused Wednesday.

Nicholson is a Marine veteran running against state Sen. Leah Vukmir for a chance to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November. The primary is Aug. 14 but on Saturday Wisconsin Republicans will vote at their state convention on which candidate to endorse.

Nicholson has repeatedly refused to apologize for his comment about veterans and against rejected the call from the 29 veterans on Wednesday.

His spokesman Brandon Moody says "Liberal politicians begging for apologies are just trying to cover up their own missteps."

___

12:15 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, of Illinois, is joining a dozen other Democratic veterans in calling for Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson to apologize for questioning the "cognitive thought process" of veterans who are Democrats.

Duckworth and the others sent Nicholson a letter Wednesday calling for the apology. Nicholson is a Marine veteran and he remains steadfast in refusing to apologize.

His spokesman Brandon Moody says "Liberal politicians begging for apologies are just trying to cover up their own missteps."

Moody says Democrats who defended the Constitution when in the military now advocate for a party "that undermines that same Constitution and our nation's security."

Other signers of the letter include former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland, of Georgia, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, of Massachusetts, and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.