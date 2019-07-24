WASHINGTON — The Latest on court filings and data on the opioid crisis (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A drug distribution company executive who said in a legal proceeding that the company does not have an obligation to the public in shipping prescription opioids meant that only in a legal context, her company says.

Cardinal Health spokeswoman Brandi Martin says that news reports about associate general counsel Jennifer Norris's comments during a deposition taken earlier this year did not contain the proper context.

Norris said under questioning that the company did not have an obligation to the public but did have "an obligation to perform its duties in accordance with the law, the statute, regulation and guidance."

Martin says the company wants to help solve the nation's opioid crisis and will defend itself against lawsuits that allege wrongdoing in the way it distributed the drugs.