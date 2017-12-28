MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on new Wisconsin laws that go into effect on Monday (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say they haven't made any final decisions about when and where camping and state park fees could increase in the new year.

The Republican state budget contains provisions that go into effect Monday allowing DNR Secretary Dan Meyer to raise camping fees by as much as $15 per night as sites of his choosing and park entry fees by as much as $5 per day at parks of his choosing.

DNR spokesman James Dick says no final decisions about where to raise fees or by how much have been made. He says the agency hopes to put something together "early in the new year."

He adds that DNR officials will present the fee schedule to the agency's board but the panel won't take any action on it.

___

11:25 a.m.

Camping and state park entrance fees could go up and hybrid vehicle owners will pay more for license plates under state budget provisions that go into effect Jan. 1.

The Republican budget allows the Department of Natural Resources to raise camping fees by as much as $15 per night for Wisconsin residents and state park entry fees by as much as $5 per day for residents.

A DNR spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email inquiring about which camping sites and parks will see increases.

The budget also calls increasing hybrid vehicle registration fees by $75 and electric vehicle registration fees by $100.

Other budget provisions that take effect Jan. 1 include permitting school districts to hold referendums only twice a year and reducing benefits for government employees' domestic partners.