FORT WORTH, Texas — The Latest on the IndyCar race in Texas (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Josef Newgarden has his first IndyCar victory in Texas and is the first three-time winner in the series this year.

Newgarden held off Alexander Rossi over the final 10 laps. Newgarden won the season opener in St. Petersburg and again last week in the first of two in Detroit.

Defending champion Scott Dixon was knocked out after tangling with 19-year-old Colton Herta with about 20 laps remaining. Dixon ended up 17th and Herta 18th. Dixon was trying to tie the track record with a fourth Texas win.

It was another win for Team Penske in Texas as well. The fifth win this season for Penske was its 14th in the past 19 races on the 1½-mile high speed oval.

Rossi pulled even and got slightly past Newgarden several times over the closing laps. But Newgarden kept pulling back in front going into the first turn.

It was 13th career win for this season's IndyCar points leader.

___

8:50 p.m.

The IndyCar race in Texas finally had its first caution on Lap 135 after Zach Veach spun out on the backstretch.

Veach started to lose control entering the backstretch. He tried to keep the car going before finally losing the battle as the car spun out approaching Turn 3.

The Andretti Autosport driver was running in the middle of the pack before the spin that knocked him out of the race.

Ryan Hunter Reay was the leader, with defending Texas champion Scott Dixon running second. Dixon is trying to match the 1½-mile high speed oval's record with his fourth victory.

___

8:20 p.m.

Pole-sitter Takuma Sato has lost his lead at the IndyCar race in Texas because of a disastrous pit stop under a green flag.

Sato slid through his pit stall and upended one of his crew members as the car ended up in the next stall. Crew members had to pull the car back to their stall before changing tires and refueling.

After a stop-and-go penalty was assessed for hitting the crew member, Sato ended up four laps down once he got back on the 1½-mile high speed oval.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was the leader after the first round of pit stops. The first 90 laps were run without a caution. Defending Texas champion Scott Dixon was running second.

___

Scott Dixon is starting on the front row at Texas, where he has the chance to match the track record for IndyCar Series victories.

Dixon is the defending race winner at the 1½-mile oval, where he has won three times. Helio Castroneves has won four IndyCar races at the track, his last in 2013.

Takuma Sato is the pole-sitter for Saturday night's race. Sato and Dixon were the only drivers to qualify at more than 220 mph.

This will be Dixon's 20th IndyCar race at Texas, where he has eight podium finishes. Castroneves has seven podium finishes in his 20 races at Texas.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud was the runner-up to Dixon last June. Pagenaud has improved his standing each recent trip to Texas, finishing fourth in 2016, third in 2017 and second last year.