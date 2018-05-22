WICHITA, Kan. — The Latest on the preliminary hearing for a California man accused of making a hoax call that led to police fatally shooting an unarmed man in Kansas. (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A judge has found probable cause for a California man to stand trial on allegations he made a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas. Police stormed the address and an officer shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch at his front door.

Barriss faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, giving a false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Barriss engaged in "swatting," a practice in which someone makes a false report to get emergency responders to an address.

Wichita police officer Justin Rapp testified that he was assigned to provide cover for responding officers. Rapp says he fired one shot because he feared Finch was reaching for a firearm.

Barriss will be arraigned June 29.

___

10:50 a.m.

A detective says a California man confessed after his arrest to making a hoax call that led to police fatally shooting an unarmed man in Kansas.

Los Angeles Detective Edward Dorroh testified Tuesday in a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Tyler Barriss in Wichita.

Barriss is accused of calling police from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 to report a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas.

Dorroh told the court he asked Barris whether he knew the risks of making such calls. Barriss replied that he couldn't deny he knew the risk. Barriss told Dorroh that the "worst outcome happened. It is just so unfortunate."

12:01 a.m.

