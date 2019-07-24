STILLWATER, Minn. — The Latest on the indictment of a Minnesota sheriff's deputy on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man (all times local):

3 p.m.

A Minnesota sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man last year.

Brian Krook entered his plea Wednesday in Washington County before a courtroom filled with law enforcement support. Krook was indicted by a grand jury last week on a manslaughter charge in the April 2018 death of Benjamin Evans.

Krook was among officers responding to a report of a suicidal man with a gun in Lake Elmo, about 19 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Evans, who had been working as an emergency medical technician, died in the ensuing confrontation.

Details of what happened have been cloaked by the secrecy of the grand jury process. Sherburne County Judge Mary Yunker apologized to Krook for the indictment becoming public last week, blaming a court error.

She set bail at $10,000 but said Krook would be freed without bond if he surrendered his passport.