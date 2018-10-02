BRUSSELS — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen says his country should ramp up preparations for the possibility that Britain and the European Union will not agree a Brexit deal.

Opening the Danish Parliament, he said "we must expect that there might not be a Brexit deal" and that "we must now put a number of things into action."

For example, he said more customs officers will need to be hired.

He also said that the rights of Britons living in Denmark will be guaranteed regardless of what happens with the Brexit discussions. It is "only fair and reasonable," he said.

Britain is due to leave the EU next March, but there are growing concerns that a deal about the future relationship won't be agreed.

Both sides have indicated they want to secure a deal by November so relevant parliaments can give their approvals in time for actual Brexit day.