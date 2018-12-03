MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the Wisconsin GOP-led lame-duck session aimed at limiting the powers of incoming Democratic governor (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Wisconsin Democrats are warning that a Republican bill to limit early voting is designed to suppress turnout by Democratic voters and contradicts a court ruling that already struck down the GOP idea.

One Wisconsin Executive Director Scot Ross said Monday the Republican measure shows the GOP "refuse to accept the results of the 2018 elections" after losing six statewide races, including the contest for governor.

One Wisconsin successfully sued to strike down a previous Republican effort to limit early voting. Ross says Republicans believe they lost last month "because too many people voted."

About 565,000 people voted early in the November elections.

The bill is one of several Republicans plan to take up during a lame-duck session starting Monday. Others include limiting the power of incoming Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

___

8:40 a.m.

The state Elections Commission says GOP plans to move Wisconsin's 2020 presidential primary from April to March would cost at least $7 million.

The move is part of a sweeping package of lame-duck legislation Republican lawmakers plan to take up on Tuesday. Moving the primary would create three elections in three months — the state primary in February, the presidential primary in March and the state general election in April.

A commission memo estimates a third election would cost between $6.4 million and $6.8 million. That estimate doesn't include all local costs, training costs and software update costs.

The memo warns of plenty of logistical hurdles, including administrating absentee ballots for two elections simultaneously and short deadlines for postelection tasks while prepping for the next contest.