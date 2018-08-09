MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Democratic gubernatorial candidate forum (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

Democratic candidates for governor are staying unified in opposing Republican Gov. Scott Walker and not targeting one another in a debate that comes just six days before the primary election.

Seven of the eight Democratic candidates gathered for the forum Wednesday in Madison to make their closing arguments to voters.

State superintendent and front-runner Tony Evers took a swipe at Walker saying he has no intention of visiting a prison in Wisconsin. Evers says as leader of the state the governor has a responsibility to visit the prisons.

Former state Rep. Kelda Roys pitched herself as the best candidate to beat Walker, saying she can appeal to married suburban Milwaukee women who care about reducing gun violence and protecting reproductive rights.

Only state firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell did not attend. He was in Seattle for a union meeting.

3:11 p.m.

Democratic candidates for governor are gathering for a public forum less than a week before Tuesday's primary.

Seven of the eight candidates were to attend a forum Wednesday night in Madison to be broadcast live on WORT-FM radio and online by WORT and Isthmus , a weekly alternative newspaper in Madison.

The event comes as state Superintendent Tony Evers has emerged as the front-runner in the race, with recent polls showing him enjoying a double-digit lead over the field. But more than a third of voters are undecided, fueling hope for other candidates to make a move.

State firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell was in Seattle for an international firefighters union meeting and will miss the forum.

He, former state Rep. Kelda Roys, former state party leader Matt Flynn and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin all have television ads running leading up to the vote.