JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on a Cabinet appointee of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Alaska Senate Democrats stopped short of calling for the resignation of a member of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Cabinet who has been accused of lying about his business background.

But Sen. Bill Wielechowski says if Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick were any other state employee, he would probably be fired.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputed Quick's statements that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter to senators, Janie Reynolds said only she and her husband have had ownership.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich says online comments by a new hire in the commissioner's department are disqualifying. Art Chance faces scrutiny for comments about minorities and women.

___

12:10 p.m.

A member of Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's cabinet has been accused of lying about his business background while a new hire in the commissioner's department faces scrutiny for racially charged and misogynistic social media comments.

A Seattle-area coffee chain owner disputes Administration Commissioner Jonathan Quick's statements to senators that he had sold an ownership stake in Anthem Coffee and Tea and Elements Frozen Yogurt. In a letter, Janie Reynolds says only she and her husband have had ownership.

Meanwhile, Art Chance faces scrutiny for Facebook comments about minorities and women, including Democratic presidential hopeful California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Chance posted Tuesday that he had accepted a policy post within the department. The state online employee directory didn't list him Thursday.

Messages seeking comment were left with a Dunleavy spokesman, Quick and Chance.