WASHINGTON — The Latest on the House intelligence committee's Russia investigation (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Democrats on the House intelligence committee are sharply disagreeing with Republicans on the panel who say they don't see any evidence of collusion or coordination between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

The top Democrat on the panel said Tuesday there is "significant evidence" of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia. California Rep. Adam Schiff said Democrats are writing their own report with conclusions from the intelligence panel's yearlong investigation into Russian meddling.

Republicans announced Monday that they'd completed the committee's report and they saw no evidence of collusion. Democrats saw that report for the first time Tuesday.

The House panel is one of several congressional committees looking into the meddling. Special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a separate criminal probe.

___

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has praised a draft Republican report from the House intelligence committee that says there was no collusion or coordination between his campaign and Russia, thanking the panel for their conclusion.

After a yearlong investigation into Russian meddling, Texas Rep. Mike Conaway announced Monday that the committee has finished interviewing witnesses and that Republicans have already completed a draft report saying there is no evidence of collusion.

The finding enraged Democrats, who say Republicans are protecting the president by cutting the probe short. But it thrilled Trump, who told reporters Tuesday morning that the White House is "very, very happy" with the GOP conclusions.

He said: "It was a powerful decision that left no doubt and I want to thank the House intelligence committee."