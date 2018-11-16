LOS ANGELES — The Latest on U.S. House races in California (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Democrat Gil Cisneros has grabbed a narrow lead for the first time in the last undecided U.S. House contest in California.

Cisneros is battling Republican Young Kim to replace retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce in Southern California's 39th District.

With ballots still being counted, an update Thursday showed Cisneros with a 941-vote lead, after Kim held an early edge in the contest.

Earlier Thursday, Democrat Katie Porter ousted Republican Rep. Mimi Walters in the 45th District in Orange County, a one-time Republican stronghold.

It was the fifth Republican-held House seat picked up by California Democrats.

With Porter's win, Democrats will hold at least a 44-9 edge in California U.S. House seats.