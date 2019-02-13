PHOENIX — The Latest on a case of alleged excessive force by police in Phoenix (all times local):

3: 45 p.m.

A prosecutor who declined to file charges against police officers in a case of alleged excessive force outside Phoenix now says "further investigation is warranted."

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery changed course Wednesday after Gov. Doug Ducey said the probe into the officers' conduct seems to have been "whitewashed" and should be reopened. Video of the encounter has recently been released and widely shared online.

Montgomery says he sent materials to the Phoenix office of the FBI.

Ducey's comments about the investigation were a rare rebuke of police and prosecutors for a governor who counts law enforcement as strong allies. Montgomery is seeking an appointment from Ducey to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Montgomery says a review by an outside agency will help ensure the public's confidence in future decisions about the use of force by police.

___

2:45 p.m.

Arizona's governor says an excessive force investigation into police in a Phoenix suburb seems to have been "whitewashed" and should be reopened.

The comments Wednesday were an extremely rare rebuke of police and prosecutors for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

He was reacting to newly released body-camera video showing Glendale police officers repeatedly using a stun gun on a handcuffed man.

Johnny Wheatcroft has sued, saying one officer kicked him in the groin while another stunned him in the testicles during the July 2017 encounter.

Prosecutors declined to file charges. One officer was suspended for three days.

Ducey says prosecutors should "get to the bottom of what happened and hold people accountable."

Representatives for Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and Glendale police didn't immediately comment.