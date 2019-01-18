BOGOTA, Colombia — The Latest on the car bombing in Bogota (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

Colombian authorities said the death toll from a car bombing at a police academy in the capital has risen to 21.

The police in a statement said that 10 of 68 people injured by Thursday's blast remain hospitalized.

President Ivan Duque declared three days of mourning after the attack, which was the deadliest in years against a police or military target in Colombia.

Authorities have yet to identify what armed group was likely behind the attack. But they said a 56-year-old man named Jose Aldemar Rojas drove a 1993 Nissan pick-up loaded with 80 kilograms (175 pounds) of explosive past a security checkpoint to carry out the attack.