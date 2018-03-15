ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's State of the State address (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton is urging lawmakers to protect the financial stability he's prioritized during his two terms in office.

The Democratic governor delivered his eighth and final State of the State address on Wednesday. He is not seeking re-election and will leave office early next year.

But the speech was short on specific proposals for the Republican-controlled Legislature to consider this year. Dayton recapped the $6 billion budget shortfall he inherited in 2011 and called on lawmakers to protect years of budget surpluses.

He also emphasized the importance of recent increases in public school funding and new programs such as all-day kindergarten and expanded preschool offerings.

It comes a year after Dayton collapsed while delivering the annual address. Dayton joked of ending early "to make certain I can walk out by myself."

___

6 p.m.

Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to deliver his last State of the State address.

The speech scheduled Wednesday night at the Capitol will be the Democratic governor's eighth and final annual address. Dayton is leaving office early next year after two terms.

It comes a year after Dayton collapsed during the middle of his speech on the House floor. He joked on Tuesday that he hoped to stay on his feet for the entire address this year.

Dayton will lay out his priorities that may not find a receptive welcome in the Republican-controlled Legislature. He's also likely to reflect on his seven years in office and urge lawmakers to protect the state's restored financial stability.