DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Latest on flooding along the Mississippi River (all times local):

4:51 p.m.

A day after floodwaters broke through a temporary barrier in downtown Davenport, Iowa, cities downstream along the Mississippi river that have remained largely dry are preparing for a flood threat that could stretch into the summer.

The river is expected to reach rare heights in Missouri, including at the cities of St. Louis, Louisiana and Clarksville, and officials are scrambling to get ahead of the worst of it.

The Memorial Bridge connecting Quincy, Illinois, and West Quincy, Missouri, closed Wednesday, and the Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana could also be forced to close if the water gets too high. Several roads along the river have already closed on both sides of the Mississippi.

Hannibal, Missouri has a levee that protects the boyhood home of Mark Twain and historic 19th century downtown buildings. But with heavy rain expected in the coming days, town leaders are taking no chances. Emergency Management Director John Hark said the town plans to add 2 feet of additional height, probably using sandbags, on top of the levee.

___

4:24 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to survey flood damage at Davenport and get an updated report on Mississippi River flooding.

Reynolds says she'll make the trip to Davenport in eastern Iowa on Friday.

She also says the presidential disaster declaration approved last month in the wake of devastating floods in western Iowa is still open, which likely will allow Davenport to qualify for federal funding to help people in the recovery process.

Reynolds says she's stressed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency that Iowa is "really vulnerable right now." She says initial damage estimates of $1.6 billion from last month's flooding along the Missouri River are likely to grow.

___

1:50 p.m.

Officials in Davenport say the risk of more flooding will hound Iowa's third-largest city for at least a month, as the possibility of a rainy spring could push an already swollen Mississippi River higher out of its banks.

Public Works director Nicole Gleason says floodwaters that swamped a couple of blocks of downtown Davenport on Tuesday are not expected to get worse in the coming days. The river is expected to crest later Wednesday at an estimated 22.4 feet (6.83 meters), just short of a record crest set at Davenport in 1993.

Gleason says the longer the region can go without rain, the quicker the waters will recede. But she and other officials expect the river to remain bloated from heavy rains and snowmelt earlier this year as the region heads into what is typically a wet stretch of spring.

___

7 a.m.

A meteorologist says there's not much risk of rainfall heavy enough to further raise the Mississippi River flood threat in eastern Iowa.

A temporary flood barrier failed in Davenport on Tuesday, submerging downtown blocks and forcing some people to seek shelter on rooftops. They later were evacuated by boats.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel declined to comment early Wednesday about any overnight developments.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Gibbs said chances of a thunderstorm system that could bring heavy rain are "pretty low." The service isn't warning of severe weather upstream either.

The river is expected to crest Wednesday evening or overnight at 22.4 feet (6.83 meters) in Davenport, short of the record crest of 22.6 feet (6.9 meters) set in July 1993.