COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Latest on the train accident in Denmark (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A Danish rail operator says six people were killed in a train accident on a bridge linking central Denmark's islands.

Danish Railways told Denmark's TV2 that the victims were passengers on a train going from the city of Odense to Copenhagen when the accident took place Wednesday morning. Police did not confirm the fatalities, only saying several people were killed.

The company did not give a cause to the accident. Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit the passenger train, which was going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly.