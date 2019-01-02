COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Latest on the train accident in Denmark (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
A Danish rail operator says six people were killed in a train accident on a bridge linking central Denmark's islands.
Danish Railways told Denmark's TV2 that the victims were passengers on a train going from the city of Odense to Copenhagen when the accident took place Wednesday morning. Police did not confirm the fatalities, only saying several people were killed.
The company did not give a cause to the accident. Danish media reported that a tarpaulin on a freight train hit the passenger train, which was going in the opposite direction, prompting it to brake suddenly.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Somalia declares UN envoy persona non grata
Somalia's government has ordered the United Nations envoy to the country to leave, amid questions over the arrest of the al-Shabab extremist group's former deputy leader who had run for a regional presidency.
World
The Latest: Danish Railways say 6 killed in train accident
The Latest on the train accident in Denmark (all times local):
World
Police: Several killed in Danish bridge train accident
Several people were killed in a train accident Wednesday on a Danish bridge linking the central islands of Zealand and Funen, police said.
World
Taiwan seeks Vietnam 'tourists' who left groups on arrival
Taiwanese immigration authorities have found 24 Vietnamese and are searching for 124 others who left their tour groups after arriving in December on tourist visas.
World
Water advocate, injured, aims for 100 marathons in 100 days
Mina Guli, an Australian activist seeking to highlight global water shortages and encourage people to conserve, is struggling to complete 100 marathons in 100 days across the world.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.