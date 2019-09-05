BOSTON — The Latest on charges against some 'straight pride' protesters (all times local):

11 p.m.

Boston's district attorney has asked Massachusetts' highest court to intervene in a dispute with a lower court judge over the prosecution of counterprotesters arrested during a "straight pride" parade in Boston last weekend.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins filed an emergency petition Wednesday asking the state's Supreme Judicial Court to compel the lower court to accept her request not to prosecute some of the counterprotesters.

Rollins argues that Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott overstepped his constitutional authority in refusing to recognize her office's request.

Court spokespersons representing Sinnott and the high court didn't respond to an email seeking comment late Wednesday.

Some 36 people were arrested following Saturday's parade, which was meant to be a counterpoint to gay pride parades. It drew a few hundred participants but hundreds more counterprotesters.

8:24 a.m.