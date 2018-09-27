UNITED NATIONS — The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Haiti's president says increasingly violent hurricanes are exacerbating problems in extremely poor countries like his and is urging world leaders to do more to tackle climate change.

President Jovenel Moise told the U.N. General Assembly that "small island nations ... emit little greenhouse gases but suffer the largest part of the damage caused by more frequent, more violent hurricanes."

For example, he said Hurricane Matthew in 2016 caused damage in Haiti equivalent to 32 percent of gross domestic product. He said that aggravates deep poverty and social tensions even as he tries to pull Haiti out of its chronic troubles.

He urged countries and companies to follow through on promises made in Paris last year to help vulnerable countries to adapt to climate change.

Many world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly also called for more action by rich countries to help poor ones cope with flooding, drought and other extreme weather.

___

10:35 a.m.

Macedonia's president is criticizing top U.S. and EU officials for backing a referendum on changing his country's name.

President Gjorge Ivanov urged his compatriots not to vote on Sunday, calling the name change a "noose" and a "flagrant violation of sovereignty."

He criticized U.S. and EU officials who have visited Macedonia in recent weeks for suggesting that the name change offers Macedonia's only hope of ever join NATO and the EU.

"If you take our hope, what will we be left with?" he asked. U.S. and Europe officials have accused Russia of interfering against the name change.

The referendum is on a deal with Greece that would rename their country "North Macedonia" and resolve a long-running dispute over use of the term "Macedonia."

Ivanov spoke Thursday at the U.N. General Assembly.

___

9:55 a.m.

The leader of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus is criticizing short-term moves to lock up migrants and is urging world leaders to work together on a global migration strategy instead.

President Nicos Anastasiades made his appeal Thursday at the U.N. General Assembly, where many leaders have spoken out about the challenges of mass migration flows.

The Cypriot leader said "instead of facing the root causes leading to massive migratory flows ... we content ourselves in setting up immigration detention centers."

He called on leaders to set aside conflicting interests and "reverse our policies of political expediency and ... address the root causes that have led to this unprecedented situation" such as hunger and war.

He spoke as the European Union is deeply divided over how to deal with migrants coming from Africa and the Mideast seeking asylum or a better life.

___

8:30 a.m.

Israeli and Palestinian leaders are preparing to take center stage within an hour of each other at the U.N. General Assembly.

Their speeches come a day after Donald Trump suggested for the first time as U.S. president that he "liked" a two-state solution as the most effective way to resolve their conflict.

Also on the docket at the U.N. is a Security Council meeting chaired by the American secretary of state that will focus on North Korea and its nuclear program.

Trump met Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told reporters he believes that two states — Israel and one for the Palestinians — "works best." He has been vague on the topic, suggesting he would support whatever the parties might agree to.