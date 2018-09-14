WASHINGTON — The Latest on a meeting between U.S. officials and Cuban officials about mystery incidents in Havana that have injured American diplomats. (all times local):

11:30 p.m.

Cuba said Thursday the United States is continuing to withhold important information that could help in the investigation into mysterious incidents that have injured some two dozen Havana-based American diplomats, including some with brain damage, since late 2016.

After meeting with U.S. officials at the State Department, members of a team Cuba assembled to look into the incidents said their requests for patient records and other information had again been rebuffed and rejected anew after Washington's assertions that the injuries were caused by targeted attacks.

The talks at the State Department came as national security agencies and members of Congress express frustration about the lack of answers about what the U.S says were deliberate attacks on some two dozen staffers at the U.S. Embassy in the Cuban capital.

___

12:30 a.m.

The State Department says U.S. and Cuban officials will meet later today in an effort to determine the method and motive behind mystery incidents in Havana that have injured American diplomats.

Thursday's meeting comes amid widespread frustration among national security agencies and in Congress at the lack of answers about what the U.S. describes as "health attacks" that began nearly two years ago and affected some two dozen people.

It also comes amid a flurry of reports suggesting investigators have narrowed their suspicions as to the cause and culprit. Those reports have been denied or downplayed by the State Department.

Cuba does not dispute the symptoms but insists there is no evidence to support the U.S. assertion that they were caused by premeditated attacks on its soil.