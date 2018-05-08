BOX ELDER, S.D. — The Latest on fire burning at a South Dakota ammunition company (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Firefighters are letting flames burn out at a South Dakota ammunition company where more than 2 million rounds of ammunition were stored.

The fire continued to burn Tuesday afternoon at the Ultramax Ammunition company in Box Elder, a city just east of Rapid City. Rapid City Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jim Bussell says firefighters are staying about 2,100 feet (640 meters) back from the blaze.

Bussell says people were evacuated from a nearby truck stop and other businesses, but there are no homes in the area. He says the plant was destroyed and ammunition continues to pop.

No injuries are reported, and workers left the plant safely.

Bussell says experts from nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base are providing technical advice. Authorities don't know what caused the fire. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will investigate because the building is an ATF-licensed facility.

___

1:30 p.m.

Firefighters are evacuating people around a burning South Dakota ammunition company for fear that exploding ammunition could strike someone.

The blaze was reported around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Ultramax Ammunition company in Box Elder, a city just east of Rapid City.

Rapid City Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jim Bussell says the building has been evacuated and several other businesses in the area have closed. Authorities also are evacuating people around the facility, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were being asked to leave.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the facility contains millions of rounds of ammunition and that firefighters have established a half-mile "standoff distance."

Photos of the scene show the facility engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke.