GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Latest on GOP's endorsement of Rep. Kevin Cramer's U.S. Senate bid. (all times local):

10:55 a.m

North Dakota Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer is telling party activists that "the direction of the nation and the soul of the Senate" is at stake in his contest to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Cramer's race against Heitkamp is of the toughest Senate races in the U.S., with Republicans hoping to hold onto a razor-thin majority.

Cramer told the more than 1,600 delegates at the GOP's convention in Grand Forks Saturday that he will support President Donald Trump all of the time and not just sometimes like Heitkamp.

Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Cramer says just a single vote in the Senate could sway the future of such things as a Supreme Court appointment or "regulatory reform."

8:50 a.m.

North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer is being greeted by throngs of GOP delegates at the state endorsing convention in Grand Forks, with smiles, handshakes, and well-wishes.

Cramer is considered Republicans' best hope of unseating incumbent Democrat Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

But his party hasn't always been happy with him.

Cramer bypassed the party's convention in 2012 and challenged the endorsed U.S. House candidate in the primary. The move irked party bosses.

Now he has almost universal support of the party because his race against Heitkamp is expected to be one of the toughest Senate races in the U.S., with the GOP's 51-49 majority in question.

Cramer says, "North Dakotans have a role in shaping the agenda for the country." But he says support must continue until Election Day.