BOSTON — The Latest on the ruling by the supreme court of Massachusetts overturning the state's ban on stun guns. (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Legislative leaders in Massachusetts say they are examining their options after the state's highest court struck down a ban on the civilian possession of stun guns.

A spokeswoman for Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo says he plans to file legislation within the next 60 days.

The Supreme Judicial Court said in Tuesday's ruling that prohibiting ownership of the weapons violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The decision marks a reversal for the court, which reached an opposite conclusion in a separate 2015 case. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, set aside that ruling, saying the Massachusetts court failed to properly explain its decision.

The Massachusetts high court is keeping the current law in place for 60 days to give the Legislature time to rewrite the law to regulate the ownership of stun guns without banning them entirely.

10:56 a.m.

The state's highest court has struck down a Massachusetts law that bans the civilian possession of stun guns.

The court stayed Tuesday's ruling for 60 days to give the Legislature time to rewrite the law to regulate the ownership of stun guns without banning them entirely.

The current law allows police to use stun guns.