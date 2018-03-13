NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a legal fight over construction of a crude oil pipeline in a Louisiana swamp (all times local):

Noon

A federal appeals court is weighing whether to lift an order that has halted construction of a crude oil pipeline through an environmentally fragile swamp in Louisiana.

A three-judge panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn't immediately rule Tuesday after hearing arguments from lawyers for Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC and environmental groups opposed to the project.

On Feb. 23, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick issued a preliminary injunction that suspended the work in the basin until the groups' lawsuit is resolved. She concluded the project's irreversible environmental damage to the Atchafalaya Basin outweighs the economic harm that a delay brings to the company.

