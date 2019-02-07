BRUSSELS — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party has written to Prime Minister Theresa May, spelling out what he wants in exchange for backing the government's Brexit plan.

In the letter, Jeremy Corbyn again demanded permanent British membership in a customs union, which May has repeatedly ruled out.

Corbyn told the prime minister she won't win his backing solely by winning concessions from the European Union on the contentious Irish border issue.

The Labour leader said he is seeking "alignment with the union customs code, a common external tariff and an agreement on commercial policy that includes a U.K. say on future EU trade deals."

Corbyn's position is disappointing some Labour Party legislators who had hoped he would back calls for a second referendum on the Brexit process.