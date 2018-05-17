WASHINGTON — The Latest on the farm bill (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

A key House Republican says conservative hardliners hoping to force progress on unrelated immigration issues are lining up to block passage of a major overhaul of farm subsidies and federal nutrition programs.

Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina is chairman of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus and says enough of his members are withholding support for the farm bill to block passage in a vote slated for Friday.

The farm bill is a priority for House GOP leaders, who are eager to showcase the farm bill's tougher work and job training requirements for food stamp recipients.

Meadows says that "the time is now" to deal with immigration and that the farm bill doesn't face a pressing deadline. He says farmers "want us to deal with immigration and the farm bill both."