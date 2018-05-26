RICHMOND, Va. — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of a naked and unarmed man in Richmond (all times local):

5:16 p.m.

Family and friends of a man who was fatally shot by Richmond police after running naked onto an interstate highway are calling on police to find non-lethal ways of dealing with people in crisis.

During a community meeting Saturday, the sister of Marcus-David Peters said "death cannot be the answer" when police come face to face with someone with mental health issues.

She said her family never saw her brother exhibit signs of mental illness but he was clearly having some kind of episode when he dashed onto Interstate 95, then threatened to kill an officer who pointed a stun gun at him.

The stun gun proved ineffective. The officer shot Peters with his service weapon as he ran toward him shouting threats.

Police Chief Alfred Durham has asked the community for patience while an investigation continues.

___

4:30 p.m.

More than 200 people have turned out for a community meeting to protest the death of a young, black man who was fatally shot by a Virginia police officer after he ran naked onto an interstate highway.

Speakers at the meeting at Richmond's Second Baptist Church said they were angry that police used deadly force on Marcus-David Peters, who was unarmed and appeared to be mentally unstable in the May 14 episode.

Police body-camera video made public Friday shows Peters emerge naked from a car and dash onto Interstate 95, then flail erratically before running toward the officer while shouting threats. The officer deploys a stun gun before shooting Peters twice with his service weapon.

Peters' family plans to lead a march next Saturday from Virginia Commonwealth University to police headquarters.

___

12:30 a.m.

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed said the release of body-camera footage answered some of their questions about what happened but raised even more.

The video made public Friday shows Marcus-David Peters emerge naked from a car and dash onto Interstate 95 in Richmond, where he flails erratically before running toward the officer while shouting threats. The officer deploys a stun gun before shooting Peters twice.

Peters' sister, Princess Blanding, said her brother was clearly distressed and in need of help. She asked why the officer engaged with her brother after he noted that Peters seemed "mentally unstable."

Peters' shooting took place along a busy stretch of Interstate 95. It remains under investigation.