HONOLULU — The Latest on a bill addressing ancestral land awarded to Hawaiian commoners during 19th century land reforms (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
A Hawaii Senate committee has passed a bill that would force landowners into mediation before they are allowed to file lawsuits to acquire small parcels awarded to Hawaiian commoners during mid-19th century land reforms.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Tuesday for the kuleana (COO'-leh-ah-nah) lands legislation.
The bill was introduced after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in late 2016 filed lawsuits to identify owners of 14 parcels interspersed within a 700-acre oceanfront estate he owns on Kauai. His lawsuits aimed to help him find the parcel owners and buy them out.
Zuckerberg withdrew as a plaintiff in the lawsuits after a public uproar.
Critics say the so-called quiet title lawsuits are dispossessing individual Native Hawaiians of the little land still in their control.
The legislation now goes to the full Senate.
