MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Republican lame-duck legislation in Wisconsin (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

A Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling a Republican plan to move the presidential primary a huge waste of money.

The GOP has introduced sweeping lame-duck legislation that would weaken the governor and attorney general's offices. The bills also would shift the 2020 presidential primary from April to March to protect conservative Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly from a potential Democratic wave in April.

The move would create three elections in three months. Clerks say it's logistically impossible and would cost at least $7 million.

The Elections Commission discussed the measure Monday. Commissioner Mark Thomsen, a Democratic appointee, called the idea the "biggest waste of money for a single person that I can think of."

___

10:44 p.m.

Wisconsin Republicans are forging ahead with a rare lame-duck session giving outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker a chance to limit the powers of his incoming Democratic successor.

Other bills would move the 2020 presidential primary date to benefit a conservative state Supreme Court justice, limit early voting and reduce the power of the incoming Democratic attorney general.

A Republican-controlled legislative committee planned a public hearing Monday, immediately followed by a vote, setting up approval in the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers is decrying the lame-duck session, calling it an attempt to invalidate the results of November's election.

He is vowing to fight it, saying lawsuits are being explored, and called on the people of Wisconsin to contact their legislators even as the bills were speeding through.