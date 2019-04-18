LITTLETON, Colo. — The Latest on the investigation of a woman believed to have posed a threat to schools in Colorado (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Colorado schools that were shuttered just ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting have reopened, a day after authorities found the body of a young Florida woman who was obsessed with the shooting. Many schools imposed increased security measures when they reopened on Thursday.

The FBI said the body of Sol Pais was discovered Wednesday in mountains outside Denver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Columbine and dozens of other schools were closed Wednesday because of fears that Pais posed a threat. About 500,000 students in the area that includes metropolitan Denver and Colorado Springs were affected.

Authorities say Pais never threatened a specific school but made troubling remarks to others about her "infatuation" with the 1999 shootings. The FBI also says Pais purchased a shotgun immediately after arriving in Colorado on Monday.

Events planned to mark the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine attack will go on as scheduled throughout the week, including a ceremony near the school on Saturday.

The anniversary of the Columbine attack is Saturday.