CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man accused of killing his fiancee (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A Colorado jury is deliberating the case of a rancher charged with beating his fiancée to death with a baseball bat.

The Teller County jury is considering the murder case against 33-year-old Patrick Frazee after hearing closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense Monday.

Frazee is charged in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.

___

9:45 a.m.

The case of a Colorado rancher charged with beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat is close to going to jurors.

Closing arguments are set Monday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee. He's charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, whose disappearance nearly a year ago drew national attention.

Testimony wrapped up Friday with a jail inmate alleging that Frazee tried to get him to kill the lead witness in the case, a former Idaho nurse who was having an affair with Frazee. Krystal Lee said she cleaned up the crime scene and watched as Frazee burned a plastic tote that she believed contained Berreth's body.

The defense has questioned her credibility and highlighted the lack of a body, motive and murder weapon.