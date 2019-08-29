BOGOTA, Colombia — The Latest on the decision of former rebel leaders to return to arms in Colombia (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Colombia's President Iván Duque is accusing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of providing safe haven to a cadre of demobilized rebel leaders who have just announced they are rearming.

Duque also says he's offering a nearly $1 million reward for the arrest of the insurgents, who include the former chief negotiator of a 2016 deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

In a televised address Thursday, Duque accused Maduro of sheltering the rebels in violation of anti-terrorism resolutions promoted by the United Nations Security Council.

He also said he spoke with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who pledged his support hunting down the rebels.