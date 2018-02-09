CINCINNATI — The Latest on court ruling involving sex accusation and university. (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

An Ohio university says it's disappointed a federal appeals court ruled partly in favor of a male student who says he was unfairly disciplined by the school that found he violated its sexual-assault policy.

A three-judge panel upheld a lower court's dismissal of several claims against Miami University. But it found the student was able to support a "reasonable inference of gender discrimination" and sent the case back to U.S. district court Friday.

Miami says it's committed to a "fair and impartial" disciplinary process.

The student said most Miami sexual misconduct cases are against males who are found responsible without fair hearings.

A female student said she agreed to some sexual activity in the 2014 encounter with the student, but then told him to stop. He says he was too drunk to remember.

1:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m.

