ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Latest on an overturned cargo ship off the coast of Georgia (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter has landed on the side of an overturned cargo ship off the Georgia coast, as the search for four missing crew members continues.

The helicopter landed around 9 a.m. Monday on the hull of the Golden Ray, which rolled over Sunday in St. Simons Sound as it left the Port of Brunswick with a load of vehicles headed for Baltimore.

Petty Officer 3rd class Ryan Dickinson told The Associated Press on Monday that rescuers heard noises but can't confirm that they're signs of life without going inside.

The Coast Guard and others rescued 20 people from the ship early Sunday before fires and unstable cargo made it too risky to go inside.

The ship is owned by South Korean firm Hyundai Glovis, which carries cars for automakers Hyundai and Kia as well as others.

8:15 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says rescuers have heard noises from inside a cargo ship where four crew members are unaccounted for after their huge vessel overturned and caught fire off Georgia's coast.

The flames and smoke have prevented rescuers from safely penetrating the unstable vessel.

The Golden Ray rolled over early Sunday in St. Simons Sound as it left the Port of Brunswick with a load of cars for Baltimore.

