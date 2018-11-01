HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on Department of Homeland Security's inspector general's investigation into allegations of racial discrimination at the Coast Guard Academy (all times local):

3 p.m.

A spokesman for the Coast Guard Academy says it is fully cooperating with an investigation into its handling of complaints of racial discrimination.

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General says it is looking into how the academy responds to such allegations.

Academy spokesman David Santos says it is important for the school to examine policies and practices and take action to improve them where necessary.

He said Thursday that the academy already has in place ways to address complaints that involve people outside the academy chain of command to ensure they are dealt with fairly.

1:40 p.m.

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general's office says it is investigating allegations of racial discrimination at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and inadequate follow-up by the school's leadership.

The investigation will bring a new layer of scrutiny to the service academy in New London that is already under pressure from Congress to address complaints about racial insensitivity, disparities in discipline and the administration's response.

Arlen Morales, a spokeswoman for the Office of Inspector General, says the probe began within the last few months and could take up to a year. It will look into how the academy responds to allegations of race or ethnicity-based discrimination. Ultimately, the academy will be required to provide a corrective action plan.

A spokesman for the academy said it was preparing a statement.