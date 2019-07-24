BEIJING — The Latest on China's national defense white paper released Wednesday (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

China says U.S., Japanese and Australian moves to beef up their military presence and alliances in the Asia-Pacific are bringing uncertainties to the region.

The national defense white paper released Wednesday said the U.S. deployment of a missile defense system in South Korea has severely undermined the regional strategic balance.

The report also noted Japan's reinterpretation of its post-World War II constitution to allow its military to operate farther from its shores. It said Australia is seeking a bigger role in regional security by strengthening its alliance with the U.S. and its military engagement.

China's military expansion in recent years has prompted concerns among other Pacific countries in a region long dominated by the U.S. Navy.