BEIJING — The Latest on the Chinese-Australian writer held in China (all times local):

5 p.m.

China says it is holding a Chinese-Australian writer on the charge of "engaging in criminal activities endangering China's national security."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying offered no details in making the comments about Yang Hengjun in response to a question at a daily news briefing Thursday.

Such charges are extremely vague and frequently leveled at critics of the ruling Communist Party, with little hard evidence provided in support.

Australia's Defense Minister Christopher Pyne said earlier Thursday he would press Chinese officials to treat Yang fairly and release all information about his case.

Pyne told reporters at the start of his visit to Beijing that the spy novelist and online commentator was being held under a type of home detention in Beijing.