MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — The Latest on a school bus crash with a dump truck in New Jersey (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A school bus that collided with a dump truck in New Jersey had markings for a school district that had a scheduled class trip to a nearby historic site.

The bus that crashed on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive Thursday morning was from the Paramus school district.

A fifth grade class in the district was scheduled to visit Waterloo Village about five miles from the crash site.

State police say that an unknown number of children were on the bus and multiple victims have been sent to the hospital.

The bus was on its side on the median of the highway with its front end sheared off.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

___

11:45 a.m.

State police in New Jersey say that an unknown number of children were on a bus that collided with a dump truck, sending multiple victims to the hospital.

The bus and truck collided on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive on Thursday morning.

The bus was on its side on the median of the highway with its front end sheared off.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum described it as a "horrific scene."