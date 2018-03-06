JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on allegations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

Noon

The chairman of the Michigan Republican Party says a new nonprofit has been started to help pay for embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' legal expenses.

Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser on Tuesday confirmed that the nonprofit is meant to aid Greitens following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to a 2015 extramarital affair. The nonprofit is called the ERG Defense Fund, and the governor's full name is Eric Robert Greitens.

Weiser is listed as the director of the nonprofit on Internal Revenue Service filings. He and other supporters of the Missouri governor started the nonprofit Friday.

It can take unlimited donations, but those contributions must be publicly reported.

Greitens' personal attorney didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on the nonprofit Tuesday.

___

10:45 a.m.

Supporters of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have started a defense fund following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge related to a 2015 extramarital affair.

Internal Revenue Service records show the Republican governor's backers started the nonprofit Friday. It can take unlimited donations, but those contributions must be publicly reported.

The nonprofit is called the ERG Defense Fund. The governor's full name is Eric Robert Greitens.

When asked by the Kansas City Star if the nonprofit was set up to help the governor, President Sean Droke said he believed so. But when pressed, he said he couldn't say for certain.

Droke helped with Greitens' campaign and inauguration.

Greitens' personal attorney didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on the nonprofit Tuesday.

___

9:50 a.m.

A veterans' charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it will support an attorney general's inquiry into "the misuse of our resources by the Greitens campaign."

The president of The Mission Continues sent an email to supporters Monday evening assuring them that the charity did not authorize Greitens' campaign to use its donor list. That comes after a spokeswoman for the Missouri attorney general's office confirmed last week that it has an open inquiry into the charity.

The Associated Press first reported in October 2016 that Greitens' campaign had obtained the charity's donor list in early 2015 and raised about $2 million from those on it.

Federal tax law prohibits charities such as The Mission Continues from being involved in political campaigns on behalf of candidates.

___

6:05 a.m.

A Missouri House committee tasked with investigating Gov. Eric Greitens is set to meet for the first time.

The special panel is scheduled to convene Tuesday for an organizational meeting.

The bipartisan panel was formed by GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson in response to the Republican governor's indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015.

The House panel will be able to use subpoenas issued by Richardson to compel testimony from witnesses. Some of that testimony could be closed to the public to protect the identity of certain witnesses.

The committee has 40 days to issue a report, although that could be extended.

Depending on the results, the committee's findings could be used to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor.