CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a North Carolina university (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
A university chancellor says the two people killed and four wounded in a campus shooting were all students.
University of North Carolina-Charlotte Chancellor Phillip Dubois said in radio interviews Wednesday that the two people killed were a 19-year-old from Midland, North Carolina and a 21-year-old from Waynesville, North Carolina.
He discussed the victims in interviews with WFAE and WBT. The spellings of their names couldn't immediately be confirmed.
The four wounded ranged in age from 19 to 23. Three were from North Carolina and one was from Saudi Arabia.
