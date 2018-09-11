CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on impeachment proceeding in the West Virginia Senate involving impeached state Supreme Court justices (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A proposed agreement has been reached with two of four impeached West Virginia Supreme Court justices that would publicly censure the pair and dismiss impeachment articles.

The agreement announced at the start of a pre-trial process Tuesday involves justices Beth Walker and Margaret Workman. It was reached with House of Delegates managers serving as prosecutors in the impeachment trial.

The state Senate agreed to recess after the agreement was announced. The Senate is serving as a jury in the proceedings.

Under the agreement, Walker and Workman would take responsibility for the cost of renovating their offices and continue to implement reforms to improve the court's administration.

Workman's attorney, Ben Bailey, told the Senate the agreement is in the best interests of all parties.

5:30 a.m.

Four impeached Supreme Court justices in West Virginia are set for initial appearances before the state Senate.

The Senate plans to meet Tuesday. The justices or their lawyers are to appear and a pre-trial conference phase is expected to begin. Trial dates have not been set.

The House voted last month to impeach four justices. Justice Robin Davis resigned afterward. The other impeached justices are Allen Loughry, Beth Walker and Margaret Workman.

A fifth justice, Menis Ketchum, resigned before the impeachment proceedings began.

The impeachments stemmed from questions involving renovations to the justices' offices. Those questions evolved into accusations of corruption, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Democratic lawmakers, who hold minorities in the House and Senate, have characterized the impeachments as an unprecedented power grab by the GOP.