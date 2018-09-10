NEW YORK — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves (all times local):

5 p.m.

CBS says longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual misconduct allegations involving the network's longtime leader surfaced.

A statement posted on CBS's website says Moonves' resignation is effective immediately.

The network's chief operating officer, Joseph Ianniello, will serve as president and acting CEO until CBS's Board of Directors looks for a replacement. In the meantime the network says Moonves' chairman position will remain open.

1 p.m.

Six women are making new sexual misconduct allegations against CBS chief Leslie Moonves, whose reign as one of the most powerful executives in Hollywood appears nearing an end.

The New Yorker on Sunday reported the women's accusations, which include Moonves forcing them to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, and that he had never used his position to hurt women's careers.

CBS said Sunday that it takes the allegations very seriously, and that its board of directors is investigating.

Six other women accused Moonves of misconduct in another New Yorker article published last month. Even before the new allegations came to light on Sunday, CBS' board was reportedly discussing terms of Moonves' exit.