HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Latest on Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee saying he'll stomp on the face of the state's Democratic governor:
6 p.m.
Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nominee is taking down a video posted online in which he advises Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to put on a catcher's mask because he's going to stomp all over his face with golf spikes.
Scott Wagner said in a separate video statement hours later Friday that he had used a poor choice of words, and that his passion shouldn't be confused with anger.
Wagner made the earlier comments in a nearly 3-minute Facebook video post. His campaign had said they weren't to be taken literally, but were a metaphor for how he'll approach the campaign's final stretch before the Nov. 6 election.
Wolf's campaign says the comments show Wagner is "unhinged and unfit for office."
It's the latest comment Wagner's made that references violence.
1:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner is using what his campaign calls a metaphor and saying that he'll stomp on the face of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with golf spikes.
Wagner made the comments in a nearly 3-minute Facebook video post Friday.
Wagner's campaign says the comments aren't to be taken literally and are a metaphor for how he'll approach the campaign's final stretch before the Nov. 6 election. Wagner was in the midst of complaining about ads attacking Wagner's waste-hauling business.
Wolf's campaign says the comments show Wagner is "unhinged and unfit for office."
It's the latest in a string of comments Wagner made that references violence.
A primary opponent's attack ad in April called him "violent Wagner" and teased a video clip from last year when Wagner grabbed a camera from a campaign tracker working for a liberal political opposition group.
