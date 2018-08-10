FREDERICTON, New Brunswick — The Latest on the shooting in the eastern Canadian province of New Brunswick (all times local):

11:33 a.m.

Police in Canada say there is no further threat to the public after four people were killed in a shooting in the eastern province of New Brunswick. A lockdown is over, but no motive for the incident was given.

Local health authorities said the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital is treating multiple people.

Earlier on Friday, Fredericton police said that two of those killed were police officers.

No additional details were immediately released, and police said they are not releasing the names of the slain officers yet.

___

11:20 a.m.

A resident at the apartment complex in Canada where four people were killed in a shooting on Friday says that he saw the incident unfold.

Justin Mclean said there had been fights at the complex, but never like this.

"I just woke up and heard gunshots and I looked outside my window. There was basically three dead people laying there. It wasn't a pretty sight," Mclean told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

"The cops were trying to put one of the officers into the vehicle so they could take him out to safety."

Canadian police said Friday that two of the four killed in the incident in the eastern city of Fredericton, New Brunswick are police officers.